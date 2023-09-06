On Wednesday, September 6 at 3:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-87) in the series rubber match at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.45 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.89 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 36 (61%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 122 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (37.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Tommy Pham 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

