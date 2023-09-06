Evan Longoria vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Evan Longoria (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .227.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 31 of 63 games this season (49.2%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (28.6%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.253
|AVG
|.200
|.302
|OBP
|.287
|.516
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|35/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .320 batting average against him.
