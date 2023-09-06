Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 53 walks while batting .264.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.3% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this year (50 of 114), with two or more runs eight times (7%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.236
|AVG
|.294
|.346
|OBP
|.386
|.365
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|41/29
|K/BB
|30/24
|10
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 6.89 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.
