The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.

Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 49.6% of his games this season (58 of 117), with more than one hit 12 times (10.3%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 18.8% of his games this season, Peterson has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .222 AVG .161 .323 OBP .235 .407 SLG .161 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 2

