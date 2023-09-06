Jace Peterson vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is batting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
- Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 49.6% of his games this season (58 of 117), with more than one hit 12 times (10.3%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.8% of his games this season, Peterson has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in four games.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.222
|AVG
|.161
|.323
|OBP
|.235
|.407
|SLG
|.161
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|8/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .320 batting average against him.
