The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Rockies.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

  • Peterson is batting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.
  • Peterson has gotten at least one hit in 49.6% of his games this season (58 of 117), with more than one hit 12 times (10.3%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this year (4.3%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18.8% of his games this season, Peterson has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
.222 AVG .161
.323 OBP .235
.407 SLG .161
3 XBH 0
0 HR 0
6 RBI 2
8/4 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .320 batting average against him.
