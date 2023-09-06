Jose Herrera vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Herrera (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .202.
- Herrera has gotten a hit in 14 of 38 games this season (36.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (13.2%).
- In 38 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Herrera has driven in a run in six games this season (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 28.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.160
|AVG
|.250
|.222
|OBP
|.370
|.160
|SLG
|.341
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|16/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Flexen gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .320 against him.
