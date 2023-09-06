On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 31 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this year (84 of 124), with more than one hit 28 times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .251 AVG .264 .311 OBP .304 .511 SLG .434 33 XBH 22 13 HR 9 39 RBI 32 53/20 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 1

