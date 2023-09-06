Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 31 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.
- He ranks 78th in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.7% of his games this year (84 of 124), with more than one hit 28 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.264
|.311
|OBP
|.304
|.511
|SLG
|.434
|33
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|32
|53/20
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.89, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .320 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.