On Wednesday, Tommy Pham (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .251.

Pham has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 103 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rockies

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .233 AVG .216 .270 OBP .268 .350 SLG .431 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 10 RBI 7 15/2 K/BB 16/4 4 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings