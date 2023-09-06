We have two matches in the US Open quarterfinals (on hard) today in New York, New York, the best being Qinwen Zheng (No. 23 in world) taking the court against Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: September 6

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 6

Match Round Match Time Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka Quarterfinal 12:00 PM ET Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys Quarterfinal 7:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Zheng vs. Sabalenka

Zheng is 24-16 on the year, with one tournament title.

Sabalenka has registered a 41-10 record on the year, securing two tournament titles.

Through 40 matches this year (across all court types), Zheng has played 21.2 games per match and won 54.0% of them.

In her 22 matches on hard courts this year, Zheng has played an average of 20.3 games.

Thus far this year, Zheng has won 73.7% of her service games and 33.2% of her return games.

Sabalenka has played 51 matches this year across all court types, averaging 20.5 games per match and winning 59.7% of those games.

Through 26 matches on hard courts this year, Sabalenka averages 20 games per match and 9.1 games per set with a 60.3% game winning percentage.

Sabalenka has compiled a service game winning percentage of 80.5% on all surfaces (428-for-532 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 38.1% (195-for-512 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 Quarterfinal Karolina Muchova Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.