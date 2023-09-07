Alek Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .290 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, September 7 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .238.

Thomas has had a hit in 49 of 95 games this season (51.6%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.9%).

He has homered in eight games this season (8.4%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (25.3%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.2%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-run games (8.4%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .264 AVG .213 .306 OBP .256 .439 SLG .342 14 XBH 12 4 HR 4 21 RBI 10 33/8 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings