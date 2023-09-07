The NFL schedule in Week 1, which includes the Philadelphia Eagles versus the New England Patriots, is sure to please.

One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's matchups, and they are featured in this article.

Lions at Chiefs

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on September 7

8:20 PM ET on September 7 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 286.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

286.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Jared Goff Props: 260.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bengals at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Nick Chubb Props: 75.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

75.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Joe Burrow Props: 266.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jaguars at Colts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Trevor Lawrence Props: 256.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Panthers at Falcons

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at Commanders

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Titans at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Buccaneers at Vikings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Texans at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 52.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

49ers at Steelers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 10

1:00 PM ET on September 10 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Rams at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10

4:25 PM ET on September 10 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Eagles at Patriots

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10

4:25 PM ET on September 10 Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Dolphins at Chargers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10

4:25 PM ET on September 10 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Raiders at Broncos

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10

4:25 PM ET on September 10 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Packers at Bears

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on September 10

4:25 PM ET on September 10 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cowboys at Giants

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on September 10

8:20 PM ET on September 10 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bills at Jets

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 11

8:15 PM ET on September 11 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

