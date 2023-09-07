Christian Walker vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona with 137 hits, batting .273 this season with 65 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 12th in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (87 of 136), with multiple hits 38 times (27.9%).
- He has homered in 19.9% of his games in 2023 (27 of 136), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven in a run in 56 games this year (41.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (63 of 136), with two or more runs eight times (5.9%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|66
|.279
|AVG
|.267
|.353
|OBP
|.344
|.550
|SLG
|.498
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|46
|56/27
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Assad (3-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
