The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona with 137 hits, batting .273 this season with 65 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 12th in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this season (87 of 136), with multiple hits 38 times (27.9%).

He has homered in 19.9% of his games in 2023 (27 of 136), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven in a run in 56 games this year (41.2%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (63 of 136), with two or more runs eight times (5.9%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 66 .279 AVG .267 .353 OBP .344 .550 SLG .498 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 45 RBI 46 56/27 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings