Colt McCoy, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 37th among QBs; 323rd overall), tallied 32.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 47th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Arizona Cardinals QB.

Colt McCoy Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 32.80 65.32 - Overall Rank 290 222 323 Position Rank 45 35 37

Colt McCoy 2022 Stats

Last year McCoy totaled 780 passing yards (45.9 per game), going 90-for-132 (68.2%) and ending up with one TD and three INTs.

McCoy accumulated 13.9 fantasy points -- 26-of-37 (70.3%), 238 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Rams).

McCoy ended up with 1.3 fantasy points -- 13-of-21 (61.9%), 78 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 15 versus the Denver Broncos.

Colt McCoy 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 10 @Rams 13.9 26-for-37 238 1 0 0 Week 11 49ers 7.3 24-for-34 218 0 1 0 Week 14 Patriots 10.2 27-for-40 246 0 1 0 Week 15 @Broncos 1.3 13-for-21 78 0 1 0

