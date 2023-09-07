Coming off a campaign in which he scored 16.9 fantasy points (89th among RBs), the Arizona Cardinals' Corey Clement is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 101st running back off the board this summer (617th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Corey Clement Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 16.90 45.10 - Overall Rank 366 286 617 Position Rank 83 74 101

Corey Clement 2022 Stats

A year ago, Clement rushed for 55 yards on 15 attempts (4.6 ypg), scoring one TD.

Clement accumulated 10.8 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 23 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 25 yards -- in Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his best game last season.

In Week 12 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Clement put up a season-low 0.8 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 0 carries, 0 yards.

Corey Clement 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 Chargers 0.8 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Patriots 2.1 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 3.2 7 32 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 10.8 8 23 1 0

