Thursday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (76-64) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on September 7) at 7:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-2) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This year, Arizona has won nine of 21 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (657 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule