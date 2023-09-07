Javier Assad starts for the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Wrigley Field against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have come away with 33 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 61 of its 140 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 34-33 26-26 46-42 49-48 23-20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.