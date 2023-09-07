The Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.364/.524 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 6 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 137 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .273/.349/.524 so far this season.

Walker has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 3 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Assad Stats

Javier Assad (3-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his eighth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds Sep. 2 8.0 7 0 0 7 1 at Pirates Aug. 27 7.0 3 1 1 7 2 at Tigers Aug. 21 5.1 5 2 2 4 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Javier Assad's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 134 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .321/.365/.555 slash line on the year.

Bellinger has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a double, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has put up 152 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 34 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.341/.391 on the season.

Hoerner takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double and a walk.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.