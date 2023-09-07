The Chicago Cubs (76-64) bring a four-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (72-68) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (3-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (3-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs will hand the ball to Assad (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 2.69 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 25 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Assad will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

