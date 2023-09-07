Gabriel Moreno vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .281 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 51 of 88 games this year (58.0%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (28.4%).
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 88), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.1% of his games this year, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (27.3%), including three games with multiple runs (3.4%).
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|39
|.309
|AVG
|.250
|.354
|OBP
|.293
|.389
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|26
|32/12
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Assad (3-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.69 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.69, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
