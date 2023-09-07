What can we count on from Geoff Swaim this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Arizona Cardinals TE and his season-long prospects.

Geoff Swaim Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 11.80 12.19 - Overall Rank 410 462 939 Position Rank 78 87 142

Similar Players to Consider

Geoff Swaim 2022 Stats

Swaim put together a solid campaign a season ago, generating one receiving touchdown and 58 yards (4.8 ypg).

In Week 3 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Swaim posted a season-high 7.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 19 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 16 versus the Houston Texans, Swaim finished with a season-low -0.1 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, -1 yards, on one target.

Geoff Swaim 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 1.9 4 3 19 0 Week 3 Raiders 7.9 3 3 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 12 Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 16 Texans -0.1 1 1 -1 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.5 1 1 5 0

