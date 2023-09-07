The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson and his .458 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .215 with eight doubles, four triples, six home runs and 42 walks.

Peterson has picked up a hit in 49.6% of his 117 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (4.3%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Peterson has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (18.8%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.7%).

In 23.1% of his games this season (27 of 117), he has scored, and in four of those games (3.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 12 .179 AVG .161 .280 OBP .235 .279 SLG .161 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 11/2 8 SB 2

