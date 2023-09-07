James Conner 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After amassing 154.2 fantasy points last season (17th among RBs), James Conner has an ADP of 71st overall (25th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.
James Conner Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|154.20
|157.31
|-
|Overall Rank
|58
|62
|71
|Position Rank
|17
|22
|25
James Conner 2022 Stats
- Last season Conner received 183 attempts for 782 yards rushing (46.0 per game) and seven TDs. In the receiving game, he caught 46 passes for 300 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- In his best game last season -- Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Conner accumulated 20.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 21 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs.
- In Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Conner posted a season-low 5.1 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 7 carries, 25 yards; 2 receptions, 26 yards.
James Conner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|11.5
|10
|26
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|5.1
|7
|25
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|5.7
|13
|39
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|7.7
|15
|55
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|6.3
|9
|55
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|6.4
|7
|45
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Rams
|20.6
|21
|69
|2
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|11.4
|14
|42
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|18.0
|25
|120
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|17.4
|15
|85
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|15.1
|16
|63
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|18.0
|15
|79
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Falcons
|11.0
|16
|79
|0
|0
