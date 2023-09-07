Coming off a campaign in which he put up 16.2 fantasy points (54th among QBs), the Arizona Cardinals' Jeff Driskel is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 36th quarterback off the board this summer (316th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Jeff Driskel Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 16.22 16.33 - Overall Rank 369 444 316 Position Rank 52 52 36

Jeff Driskel 2022 Stats

Last year Driskel racked up 108 passing yards (6.4 per game), going 14-for-20 (70%) and ending up with one TD and zero INTs.

Driskel accumulated 9.1 fantasy points -- 4-of-6 (66.7%), 38 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 36 yards -- in his best game last year (Week 14 versus the Dallas Cowboys).

Driskel picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs -- in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts, in his worst game of the season.

Jeff Driskel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Colts 0.5 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Broncos 1.0 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 9.1 4-for-6 38 1 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 1.1 2-for-4 8 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 2.2 3-for-4 40 0 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 1.1 3-for-4 9 0 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 1.2 2-for-2 13 0 0 0

