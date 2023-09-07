Joshua Dobbs 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we count on from Joshua Dobbs this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to learn more about the Arizona Cardinals QB and his season-long prospects.
Joshua Dobbs Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|20.84
|10.32
|-
|Overall Rank
|864
|987
|605
|Position Rank
|111
|132
|77
Joshua Dobbs 2022 Stats
- Dobbs recorded 411 yards passing (205.5 per game) and a 58.8% completion percentage last season (40-for-68), with two TDs and two INTs.
- He also carried eight times for 44 yards, averaging 22.0 rushing yards.
Joshua Dobbs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|10.5
|20-for-39
|232
|1
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|10.4
|20-for-29
|179
|1
|1
|0
