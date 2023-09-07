What can we count on from Joshua Dobbs this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to learn more about the Arizona Cardinals QB and his season-long prospects.

Joshua Dobbs Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.84 10.32 - Overall Rank 864 987 605 Position Rank 111 132 77

Similar Players to Consider

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Stats

Dobbs recorded 411 yards passing (205.5 per game) and a 58.8% completion percentage last season (40-for-68), with two TDs and two INTs.

He also carried eight times for 44 yards, averaging 22.0 rushing yards.

Joshua Dobbs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 17 Cowboys 10.5 20-for-39 232 1 1 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10.4 20-for-29 179 1 1 0

