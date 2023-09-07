Ketel Marte vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Marte is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 72.3% of his games this year (94 of 130), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this season (15.4%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has an RBI in 45 of 130 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.301
|AVG
|.250
|.378
|OBP
|.334
|.498
|SLG
|.464
|27
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|40
|44/30
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Assad (3-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 2.69 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.