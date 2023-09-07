Kyler Murray is being drafted as the 19th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he generated 200.6 fantasy points last season (17th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Arizona Cardinals QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Kyler Murray Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 200.52 196.09 - Overall Rank 31 38 125 Position Rank 17 28 19

Kyler Murray 2022 Stats

Murray completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards and 14 TDs last year.

He also carried 67 times for 418 yards and three TDs, averaging 24.6 rushing yards.

In Week 2 last year versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Murray posted a season-best 25.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 31-of-49 (63.3%), 277 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD.

Murray accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 9 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 14 versus the New England Patriots.

Kyler Murray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 20.6 22-for-34 193 2 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 25.9 31-for-49 277 1 1 1 Week 3 Rams 13.4 37-for-58 314 0 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 22.9 23-for-32 207 2 1 1 Week 5 Eagles 16.2 28-for-42 250 1 1 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 14.9 23-for-37 222 0 1 0 Week 7 Saints 17.2 20-for-29 204 1 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 24.6 31-for-44 326 3 2 0 Week 9 Seahawks 19.0 25-for-35 175 2 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 25.2 18-for-29 191 2 1 1 Week 14 Patriots 0.7 1-for-1 9 0 0 0

