Kyler Murray 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Kyler Murray is being drafted as the 19th quarterback off the board in summer drafts after he generated 200.6 fantasy points last season (17th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Arizona Cardinals QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Kyler Murray Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|200.52
|196.09
|-
|Overall Rank
|31
|38
|125
|Position Rank
|17
|28
|19
Kyler Murray 2022 Stats
- Murray completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards and 14 TDs last year.
- He also carried 67 times for 418 yards and three TDs, averaging 24.6 rushing yards.
- In Week 2 last year versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Murray posted a season-best 25.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: 31-of-49 (63.3%), 277 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD.
- Murray accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 9 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 14 versus the New England Patriots.
Kyler Murray 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|20.6
|22-for-34
|193
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|25.9
|31-for-49
|277
|1
|1
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|13.4
|37-for-58
|314
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|22.9
|23-for-32
|207
|2
|1
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|16.2
|28-for-42
|250
|1
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|14.9
|23-for-37
|222
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|17.2
|20-for-29
|204
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|24.6
|31-for-44
|326
|3
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|19.0
|25-for-35
|175
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|25.2
|18-for-29
|191
|2
|1
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|0.7
|1-for-1
|9
|0
|0
|0
