Lions vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
The Detroit Lions (0-0) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 as 5-point underdogs. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 53 points.
Before the Chiefs meet the Lions, take a look at their betting insights and trends. As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out their recent betting insights and trends.
Chiefs vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Detroit Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-5)
|53
|-225
|+185
|DraftKings
|Chiefs (-5)
|53.5
|-230
|+190
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-5.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+205
|Tipico
|Chiefs (-6.5)
|-
|-270
|+225
Kansas City vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: NBC
Chiefs vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Kansas City went 7-10-0 last year.
- As 5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs went 5-7 against the spread last year.
- There were eight Kansas City games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
- Detroit's record against the spread last season was 10-5-0.
- The Lions covered the spread three times last season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
- Out of 17 Detroit games last year, 10 hit the over.
Lions Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Jared Goff
|254.5 (-115)
|-
|3.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28.5 (-115)
|-
|David Montgomery
|-
|-
|50.5 (-118)
|-
|13.5 (-110)
|-
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|-
|-
|37.5 (-115)
|-
|29.5 (-118)
|-
|Sam LaPorta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-115)
|-
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|75.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
