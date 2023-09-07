Marquise Brown, who is currently the 33rd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (81st overall), tallied 89.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 47th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Arizona Cardinals WR.

Is Brown on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Marquise Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 89.00 124.58 - Overall Rank 151 94 81 Position Rank 48 27 33

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Marquise Brown 2022 Stats

Last season, Brown receivedc 107 targets, reeling in 67 passes for 709 yards (41.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Brown accumulated 14.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 4 versus the Carolina Panthers.

In Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown finished with a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, seven yards, on four targets.

Rep Brown and the Arizona Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquise Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 10.3 6 4 43 1 Week 2 @Raiders 6.8 11 6 68 0 Week 3 Rams 14.0 17 14 140 0 Week 4 @Panthers 14.8 11 6 88 1 Week 5 Eagles 13.8 10 8 78 1 Week 6 @Seahawks 6.8 9 5 68 0 Week 12 Chargers 4.6 8 6 46 0 Week 14 Patriots 3.4 8 4 34 0 Week 15 @Broncos 1.9 8 4 19 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 5.8 6 3 57 0 Week 17 @Falcons 6.1 9 6 61 0 Week 18 @49ers 0.7 4 1 7 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.