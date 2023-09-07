Marquise Brown 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Marquise Brown, who is currently the 33rd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (81st overall), tallied 89.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 47th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Arizona Cardinals WR.
Marquise Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|89.00
|124.58
|-
|Overall Rank
|151
|94
|81
|Position Rank
|48
|27
|33
Marquise Brown 2022 Stats
- Last season, Brown receivedc 107 targets, reeling in 67 passes for 709 yards (41.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Brown accumulated 14.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 4 versus the Carolina Panthers.
- In Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown finished with a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, seven yards, on four targets.
Marquise Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|10.3
|6
|4
|43
|1
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|6.8
|11
|6
|68
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|14.0
|17
|14
|140
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|14.8
|11
|6
|88
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13.8
|10
|8
|78
|1
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|6.8
|9
|5
|68
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|4.6
|8
|6
|46
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|3.4
|8
|4
|34
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|1.9
|8
|4
|19
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|5.8
|6
|3
|57
|0
|Week 17
|@Falcons
|6.1
|9
|6
|61
|0
|Week 18
|@49ers
|0.7
|4
|1
|7
|0
