On Thursday, Pavin Smith (.000 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .187 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

In 41.3% of his games this year (26 of 63), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Smith has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Cubs

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .210 AVG .161 .358 OBP .247 .270 SLG .391 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 25/22 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 1

