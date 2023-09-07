Following a campaign in which he put up 46.9 fantasy points (92nd among WRs), the Arizona Cardinals' Rondale Moore is being drafted as the 60th wide receiver off the board this summer (154th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Rondale Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 46.90 92.70 - Overall Rank 247 149 154 Position Rank 94 51 60

Rondale Moore 2022 Stats

Moore grabbed one touchdown and posted 414 receiving yards (24.4 ypg) last year.

Moore picked up 16.4 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 8 versus the Minnesota Vikings.

In what was his worst game of the season, Moore finished with -0.6 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Rondale Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Panthers 0.7 5 3 11 0 Week 5 Eagles 6.1 8 7 68 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 4.9 10 6 49 0 Week 7 Saints 3.1 2 1 31 0 Week 8 @Vikings 16.4 8 7 92 1 Week 9 Seahawks 6.9 10 8 69 0 Week 10 @Rams 9.4 13 9 94 0 Week 11 49ers -0.6 0 0 0

