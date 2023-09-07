On Thursday, Tommy Pham (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Rockies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .257 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.

Pham has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (60 of 104), with multiple hits 22 times (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Pham has driven in a run in 36 games this year (34.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

