With an average draft position that ranks him 93rd at his position (547th overall), Ty'Son Williams has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 0.5 fantasy points, which ranked him 140th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Arizona Cardinals RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Ty'Son Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.50 15.44 - Overall Rank 541 454 547 Position Rank 129 121 93

Ty'Son Williams 2022 Stats

Williams recorded 0 rushing yards on zero carries (0.0 ypg) last year (with zero rushing TDs).

Williams picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 18 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Ty'Son Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 18 @49ers 0.5 0 0 0 0

