Zach Pascal, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 113th among WRs; 419th overall), tallied 21.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 129th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Arizona Cardinals WR.

Zach Pascal Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 21.00 24.04 - Overall Rank 338 372 419 Position Rank 133 139 113

Zach Pascal 2022 Stats

Pascal received got 19 targets last season and turned them into 15 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.8 yards per tilt.

In his best performance last year -- Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Pascal accumulated 11.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 57 yards and one touchdown.

Zach Pascal 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Lions 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 2 Vikings 1.4 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Commanders 1.8 3 3 18 0 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 11.7 2 2 57 1 Week 9 @Texans 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Commanders 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Colts 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 13 Titans 1.6 3 2 16 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.6 1 1 6 0 Divisional Giants 0.4 1 1 4 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 1.1 2 2 11 0

