Alek Thomas vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has homered in eight games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 34.4% of his games this year (33 of 96), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.264
|AVG
|.208
|.306
|OBP
|.250
|.439
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|10
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-9) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
