On Friday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks while batting .273.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Walker has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (88 of 137), with multiple hits 38 times (27.7%).
  • He has homered in 27 games this season (19.7%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (14.6%).
  • He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
69 GP 67
.279 AVG .267
.353 OBP .343
.550 SLG .494
35 XBH 30
16 HR 14
45 RBI 46
56/27 K/BB 53/29
3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Taillon (7-9 with a 5.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.73, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
