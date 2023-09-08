Christian Walker vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Christian Walker (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (88 of 137), with multiple hits 38 times (27.7%).
- He has homered in 27 games this season (19.7%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 20 of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.279
|AVG
|.267
|.353
|OBP
|.343
|.550
|SLG
|.494
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|46
|56/27
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (7-9 with a 5.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.73, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
