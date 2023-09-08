Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (76-65) and Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-9) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 37 out of the 60 games, or 61.7%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has a record of 33-18 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 663 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

Diamondbacks Schedule