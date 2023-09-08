Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 156 total home runs.

Arizona ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Arizona has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (663 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.334).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gallen has collected 17 quality starts this year.

Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Slade Cecconi - 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga

