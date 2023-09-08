How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Jameson Taillon will start for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Cubs Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB action with 156 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Arizona has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (663 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.334).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Gallen has collected 17 quality starts this year.
- Gallen will aim to last five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jack Flaherty
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Javier Assad
|9/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jameson Taillon
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Quintana
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|-
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kodai Senga
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.