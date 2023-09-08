The Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) face the Chicago Cubs (76-65) a game after Tommy Pham hit a pair of home runs in a 6-2 victory over the Cubs. The game begins at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (14-7) for the Diamondbacks and Jameson Taillon (7-9) for the Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (14-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (7-9, 5.73 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (14-7) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.48 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

He has started 29 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Gallen will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-9) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.73 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.73 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.

Taillon has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Taillon will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

