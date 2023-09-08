Which team is going to win on Friday, September 8, when the Illinois Fighting Illini and Kansas Jayhawks go head to head at 7:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Fighting Illini. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Kansas vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (+3) Under (57.5) Illinois 28, Kansas 27

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jayhawks' implied win probability is 60.8%.

The Jayhawks are winless against the spread this season.

Kansas has not covered a spread (0-1) when they are at least 3-point favorites.

One Jayhawks game (out of one) has hit the over this year.

The average total for Kansas games this season has been 60.5, three points higher than the total for this game.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Fighting Illini based on the moneyline is 43.5%.

The Fighting Illini have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

All Fighting Illini one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average total for Illinois games this season is 12 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Jayhawks vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 48 17 48 17 -- -- Illinois 30 28 30 28 -- --

