On Friday, Ketel Marte (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Cubs.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .845, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

In 95 of 131 games this season (72.5%) Marte has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this season, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .301 AVG .254 .378 OBP .339 .498 SLG .477 27 XBH 27 9 HR 13 30 RBI 43 44/30 K/BB 51/31 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings