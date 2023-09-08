Tommy Pham vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tommy Pham (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- In 58.1% of his games this year (61 of 105), Pham has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 12.4% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this season (37 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30.5% of his games this year (32 of 105), with two or more runs 12 times (11.4%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|14
|.306
|AVG
|.232
|.385
|OBP
|.279
|.537
|SLG
|.536
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|24/14
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (7-9) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 5.73 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.73, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
