Based on our computer model, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will take down the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams play at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 10:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-3) Over (53.5) Oklahoma State 33, Arizona State 25

Sun Devils vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 27.0 13.0 27.0 13.0 -- -- Arizona State 24.0 21.0 24.0 21.0 -- --

