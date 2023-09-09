The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 56.5 for the contest.

Oklahoma State is putting up 453 yards per game on offense this year (45th in the FBS), and is allowing 391 yards per game (90th) on the other side of the ball. Arizona State is generating 371 total yards per contest on offense this season (77th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 226 total yards per game (26th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Oklahoma State vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma State -3 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -165 +135

Looking to place a bet on Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 2 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year, the Sun Devils had an ATS record of 4-5.

Arizona State and its opponent combined to hit the over five out of 12 times last season.

Last season, Arizona State won one out of the nine games in which it was the underdog.

Arizona State had a record of when it was set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Bet on Arizona State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Last season Xazavian Valladay run for 1,192 yards (99.3 yards per carry) and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Valladay was a contributor in the receiving game too, grabbing 37 balls on 47 targets for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games, Elijhah Badger was targeted 98 times, leading to 70 catches, 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 12 games, Emory Jones provided 1,536 yards (128 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and a 63.1% completion percentage.

On the ground, Jones added 31 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

To go along with 1,490 passing yards (124.2 yards per game), Trenton Bourguet aired it out for 11 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 71.1%.

With one sack to go with three TFL and 67 tackles in 12 games, Khoury Bethley was a key player on defense.

Kyle Soelle accumulated one TFL, 73 tackles, and two interceptions in 12 games.

Merlin Robertson helped on defense with 66 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Chris Edmonds collected one TFL, 39 tackles, and three interceptions in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.