The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oklahoma State is totaling 27 points per game offensively this year (74th in the FBS), and is surrendering 13 points per game (33rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Arizona State ranks 76th in the FBS with 371 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by allowing only 226 total yards per game.

Here we will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Arizona State Oklahoma State 371 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (56th) 226 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391 (80th) 135 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (66th) 236 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has thrown for 236 yards on 58.1% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 71 rushing yards have come on 17 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 41 receiving yards (41 per game) on four catches.

DeCarlos Brooks has run for 63 yards across 12 attempts.

Xavier Guillory's 73 receiving yards (73 yards per game) are a team high. He has five catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Jalin Conyers has caught two passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (51 per game).

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Garret Rangel has 118 passing yards for Oklahoma State, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on three carries.

Ollie Gordon has 44 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown. He's also added two catches for 23 yards (23 per game).

Elijah Collins has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 41 yards (41 per game) with one touchdown.

De'Zhaun Stribling's 73 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered four catches.

Jaden Bray has reeled in five passes while averaging 66 yards per game.

Brennan Presley has a total of 54 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma State or Arizona State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.