The Arizona Wildcats (1-0) are 9-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0). This matchup has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Mississippi State has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (18th-best with 48 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this year. Arizona's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 3 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 38 points per game, which ranks 42nd.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: SEC Network

Mississippi State vs Arizona Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mississippi State -9 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -350 +280

Week 2 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.

The Wildcats had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs last season.

Last season, seven Arizona games hit the over.

Last season, Arizona won three out of the 10 games in which it was the underdog.

Last season, Arizona won one of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura last year compiled 3,685 passing yards with 25 passing touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a 62.5% completion percentage.

de Laura also provided value on the ground, running for 122 yards (1.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Michael Wiley put up 771 rushing yards (6.8 yards per carry) and eight TDs.

The passing attack was also helped by the receiving skills of Wiley, who grabbed 36 balls (on 46 targets) for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Dorian Singer converted 100 targets into 66 receptions, 1,105 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing received 119 targets last year and converted them into 84 catches (seven per game) for 1,026 yards and seven TDs.

On defense Jaxen Turner, who was on the field for 12 games, registered 54 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Hunter Echols played in 12 games, delivering 48 tackles, four TFL, and 3.5 sacks.

Jerry Roberts helped on defense with 67 tackles and one TFL in 12 games.

With 0.5 sacks to go along with five TFL and 54 tackles, Christian Young made a big impact on D.

