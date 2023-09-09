The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) host the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Mississippi State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (18th-best with 48 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this season. Arizona ranks 35th with 478 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 38th with 264 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Arizona Mississippi State 478 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525 (32nd) 264 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (15th) 186 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (9th) 292 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (70th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 285 yards on 18-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 47 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Michael Wiley's team-high 52 rushing yards have come on 10 carries. He also leads the team with 57 receiving yards (57 per game) on six catches.

Tetairoa McMillan has racked up 65 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 59 receiving yards (59 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has recorded 227 yards (227 ypg) on 20-of-29 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 19 times for 127 yards (127 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 59 receiving yards on four catches.

This season, Michael Wright has carried the ball five times for 95 yards (95 per game).

Creed Whittemore's 59 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected four receptions and one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin's four grabs are good enough for 33 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mississippi State or Arizona gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.