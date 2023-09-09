Arizona vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Arizona vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-9.5)
|60.5
|-350
|+280
|DraftKings
|Mississippi State (-9)
|60
|-340
|+270
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-9.5)
|59.5
|-330
|+260
|Tipico
|Mississippi State (-10)
|-
|-380
|+300
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
