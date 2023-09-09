Christian Walker vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After hitting .281 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .271 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (88 of 138), with more than one hit 38 times (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 56 games this season (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 63 of 138 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|68
|.279
|AVG
|.263
|.353
|OBP
|.338
|.550
|SLG
|.486
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|45
|RBI
|46
|56/27
|K/BB
|55/29
|3
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.90), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
