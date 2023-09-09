After hitting .281 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .271 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this season (88 of 138), with more than one hit 38 times (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 56 games this season (40.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 63 of 138 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 68 .279 AVG .263 .353 OBP .338 .550 SLG .486 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 45 RBI 46 56/27 K/BB 55/29 3 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings