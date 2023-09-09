How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Arizona is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 664 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (11-6) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He has earned a quality start 16 times in 25 starts this season.
- Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.
- In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Peter Lambert
|9/5/2023
|Rockies
|L 3-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Freeland
|9/6/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chris Flexen
|9/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Javier Assad
|9/8/2023
|Cubs
|W 1-0
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Jameson Taillon
|9/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Justin Steele
|9/10/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|José Quintana
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|-
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kodai Senga
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|David Peterson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.