Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field in the third of a four-game series, on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 156 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Arizona is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 664 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.328 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (11-6) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 25 starts this season.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies W 12-5 Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Ryne Nelson Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs W 1-0 Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets - Away Ryne Nelson - 9/13/2023 Mets - Away Zac Gallen Kodai Senga 9/14/2023 Mets - Away Merrill Kelly David Peterson

