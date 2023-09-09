Player prop bet odds for Cody Bellinger and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has recorded 138 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .271/.345/.518 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has recorded 135 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .318/.362/.548 slash line on the year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (155 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He's slashing .282/.343/.393 so far this year.

Hoerner heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

