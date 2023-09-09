Emmanuel Rivera vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:59 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.053 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .263.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.257
|AVG
|.270
|.280
|OBP
|.336
|.345
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|17
|24/4
|K/BB
|27/12
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season. He is 16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the left-hander went eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks second, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th.
